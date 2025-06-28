HYDRAA demolishes drain encroachments to mitigate flooding

Hyderabad: In a proactive move to reduce flooding during the monsoon season, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) launched a demolition drive on Friday in Krishna Nagar, Saidabad.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior HYDRAA officials, with Hyderabad Police deployed at the site to maintain law and order and prevent resistance from local residents. The demolition proceeded smoothly, though some affected property owners expressed concerns over compensation and relocation.

HYDRAA teams demolished illegal constructions built over stormwater drains, removing structures that were obstructing the natural flow of rainwater in the Krishna Nagar area.

According to HYDRAA, such encroachments are a key cause of waterlogging and flash floods in several parts of Hyderabad during heavy rainfall. Local authorities had repeatedly warned property owners in recent months to voluntarily remove illegal structures. However, a lack of compliance from many led to this enforcement action. HYDRAA officials confirmed that similar anti-encroachment operations will continue in other flood-prone zones across Hyderabad in the coming weeks as part of the city’s disaster preparedness and flood management plan.