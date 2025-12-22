I am back, says KCR: Declares war on cong govt

Hyderabad: BharatRashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday declared a direct war on the state government, alleging that the ruling Congress was causing immense damage to the interests of Telangana as regards river water sharing. He also lashed out at the Central government on this issue.

The BRS supremo found fault with the Congress government for not raising the voice against the Centre for sending back the detailed project report (DPR) of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and writing to the Centre for the project’s approval with just 45 TMCs.

He said the BRS party would go to the people and expose the government. The party would be holding three big public meetings in January in Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts, he added.

Addressing a press conference after the party’s extended committees’ meeting at Telangana Bhavan, KCR has warned the state government stating that he has now entered the field and would peel off the flesh. “Till yesterday, it was one thing and from now onwards it will be different,” said Chandrashekar Rao targeting the government.

KCR said that severe injustice was done to Palamuru when it came to sharing of the Krishna waters. Despite the Krishna River flowing over 300 km in Mahbubnagar, the district was deprived of water, he said.

The BRS chief said his party strategy was to take 174 TMCs of water from the Krishna River. The Bachawat Tribunal allocated 90.81 TMCs to Telangana. The AP government was taking 80 TMCs from Godavari and assured giving 80 TMCs to upper riparian states and with this Karnataka was utilizing 21 TMCs and Maharashtra was using 14 TMCs but Telangana could not use 45 TMCs. Along with these 45 TMCs, the then BRS government proposed 45 TMCs through minor irrigation ponds. He said that the government had sanctioned Rs 35,000 crore and spent Rs 25,000 crore (80 per cent) on the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. “This knowledge-less government did not even remove a bag of mud from the project. The Centre is also like a Shani for Telangana. The BJP will stoop too low to save its government. It sent back the DPR. The state government should have taken up protests and called an all-party meeting, but they did nothing,” alleged KCR.

The BRS president lashed out at the Revanth Reddy government stating that it was doing real estate brokering. He said that he had given sufficient time to the government but now they would fight it out by going to the people. He also said that the people were losing confidence in the Congress government. “The state was going in a systematic way by taking up welfare, development when the BRS was in power. But now the government has created a dangerous situation. They tempted people with lies and deceived them,” said the BRS leader.

On the Future City, KCR said that the government was doing real estate business.

“We increased land rates and value of public property but now the land rates are down. There is no one to buy,” said KCR. He said that the private investment claims by the government were all bogus. He said the Pharma City land acquisition was done with a condition that there would be pharma industries, but the present government totally changed the land use, he alleged.