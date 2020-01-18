I am in race for PCC president post: VH

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday said that he was in the race for the PCC president post and urged the high command to take feedback from the districts on the issue.

Speaking to the media, he said that a leader from BC community should be made PCC president. He said that the AICC should not deal with the PCC president issue from Delhi but from the State-level.

Rao stated that 7th Rajiv Gandhi All India Under 19 day and night cricket championship would be held from January 21. He said that teams from Malaysia, Nepal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana will participate in the tournament.

He mentioned that inaugural match will be held at Amberpet Water Works Ground on January 21 and final match will be conducted on January 24 at LB Stadium. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will participate and distribute the prizes.

The press conference was attended by Gyaneshwar Goud, Uday Raj, Sambula Srikanth, MA Kareem, Prabhakar Goud, Sadguru, Rakesh, Rajinikanth, Mahender Goud, Shakeel, Manmohan and others.