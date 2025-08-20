I-T sleuths raid ex-MP Ranjith Reddy, DSR Group over alleged tax evasion

Hyderabad: The Income Tax (I-T) sleuths conducted searches in the offices of DSR Group of Companies owned by former Member of Parliament and Congress leader G Ranjith Reddy on Tuesday.

Sources said that the IT team conducted simultaneous searches at 30 locations in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. A special team searched DSR Group head office in Hyderabad and seized some important documents following reports of alleged evasion of filing tax returns in the last financial year. The sleuths also questioned some officials of the company at its offices in Banjara Hills, SR Nagar and Suraram. The Congress leader owns DSR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, DSR Infra Projects, DSR Constructions, DSR Prime Spaces and DSR Infra Developers.

The I-T officials grilled DSR Group’s Managing Director Devireddy Sudhakar Reddy, Executive Director Devireddy Prabhakar Reddy and others.

The officials reportedly seized documents, account books and some devices as part of the investigation into alleged concealed income and irregularities in property transactions.