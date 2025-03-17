“I Will Always Support Those Who Serve Society” – MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Nagar kurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy assured his full support for Avopa’s social service initiatives, particularly in providing higher education for underprivileged students in Nagarkurnool district. He made these remarks while attending the Avopa District Committee Oath-Taking Ceremony held at Sai Gardens in the district headquarters. The event was presided over by State President Malipeddi Shankar, with MLA Rajesh Reddy as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajesh Reddy praised the Arya Vaishya community for being at the forefront of social service activities. He also promised to work with the District Collector to allocate land for the Avopa District Office building. He appreciated Avopa’s efforts in providing financial assistance to many underprivileged students at the state level.













The MLA further stated that his Saubhagya Charitable Trust, established in memory of his mother, is also expanding its charitable activities. He emphasized that both the government and voluntary organizations should work together to improve basic facilities in government schools.

The event was attended by Avopa District President Dr. L Kodanda Ramulu, several Avopa members.