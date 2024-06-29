I will be CM within 10 years: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress senior leader T Jagga Reddy made intriguing political comments that he would become State Congress head and also Chief Minister of the State in the next 10 years.

The Congress leader’s comments assumed political significance following the party command’s marathon meetings with selected senior leaders including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to finalise the next TPCC President in New Delhi.

Jagga Reddy said that he would abide by the decisions being taken by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on his political future. He said he was ready to serve as an attender of the State Congress head office at Gandhi Bhavan. No one has contacted him about the TPCC chief post so far. Interestingly, the senior leader has been aspiring for State Congress chief post ever since the Congress came to power in the recently-held assembly elections.

Jagga Reddy came down heavily on the BJP-led Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their derogatory comments against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said that it was irrelevant to speak about the Emergency imposed during the Indira Gandhi regime in the present day. Instead, the PM and BJP leaders should speak on people’s issues in the Parliament, he said.