I will win with a majority of 50,000 in Secunderabad, Congress candidate Adam

Secunderabad Congress candidate Adam Santosh Kumar said that they will raise the Congress flag in the Secunderabad constituency and achieve a majority of 50,000. Speaking after filing Nomination, Adam Santosh Kumar spoke in a media conference at his residence in Tukaram Gate. He said that people want change and they will give mandate Sonia Gandhi who gave Telangana.

He said as part of TPCC President Revanth Reddy's election campaign, the latter will come to the assembly to be held on 9th (Thursday) to Sitafalmandi Ambedkar statue. He said that Padmarao is not campaigning for the fear of losing and stated that after 70 years, he as a local got a ticket from the Congress party for the first time.

He said that the Congress party government is coming in the state and the Congress will win in Secunderabad. He said that thousands of Congress party workers are working for his victory. He said that there is a good response from the people on the. Congress party leaders former corporator Adam Umadevi, NSUI state vice-president Adam Srujan, Ganta Raju Sagar, Dadiga Sandeep Raj, Kondal Venkateswar Rao, Waheed, Bablu, Chakra, Srinivas, Anil, Jayaraju, Shakeel, Pedda Waheed, Raju, and others were present.







