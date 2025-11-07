Live
IAS association condemns FATHI’s attacks on education secretary Sridevasena
Hyderabad: The Telangana IAS Officer’s Association has strongly condemned the recent statements made by the FATHI targeting state Education Secretary A Sridevasena.
In a statement, Association President K Ramarkishna Rao and Secretary Jayesh Ranjan asserted that the public remarks targeting the officer and seeking to belittle her undermine not only the dignity of her office but also the broader ethos and integrity of the civil services. They stated that such comments are wholly baseless, unacceptable, and detrimental to the spirit of healthy public discourse.
The association demanded that the unwarranted and unfounded statements be withdrawn without delay and called upon all concerned to exercise restraint and reflect on the gravity of making such allegations against officers diligently fulfilling their official responsibilities in good faith.