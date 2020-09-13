IAS officer Amrapali Kata appointed in PMO

IAS officer Amrapali Kata has been appointed as deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Officer (PMO) on Saturday. She is a native of Visakhapatnam of united Andhra Pradesh.

Amrapali will serve in the Prime Minister's Office for October 27, 2023. Amrapali belongs to Andhra Pradesh state cadre 2010 batch and had served as Vikarabad sub-collector, joint collector of Rangareddy district, Warangal Urban district collector, joint CEO for elections in Telangana and private secretary to Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) cleared the appointments of three IAS officers -- Raghuraj Rajendran, Amrapali and Mangesh Ghildiyal.

Raghuraj Rajendran of Madhya Pradesh cadre has been appointed as Director, Amrapali of Andhra Pradesh cadre as Deputy Secretary and Mangesh Ghildiyal of Uttar Pradesh cadre as Under Secretary. The appointments committee of the cabinet is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the minister for home affairs Amit Shah its member.