IAS Officer Arvind Kumar's ED Questioning Concludes in Formula E Car Racing Case

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: IAS officer Arvind Kumar has concluded his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Formula E car racing case. The ED conducted an intense seven-hour interrogation of Kumar, focusing on the transfer of FEO (Foreign Exchange Officer) funds. During the session, Kumar's statement regarding the fund transfer was officially recorded by the ED.
The investigation is part of a broader inquiry into financial dealings related to the Formula E car racing event, which has drawn significant attention due to its complex financial structure. The ED's scrutiny of Kumar's involvement in the matter continues as they probe potential links to money laundering and other irregularities.
The outcome of this investigation could have important implications for the future of several officials involved in the project. More details are expected to emerge as the ED continues its probe into the case.