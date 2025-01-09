  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

IAS Officer Arvind Kumar's ED Questioning Concludes in Formula E Car Racing Case

IAS Officer Arvind Kumars ED Questioning Concludes in Formula E Car Racing Case
x
Highlights

IAS officer Arvind Kumar has concluded his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Formula E car racing case

Hyderabad: IAS officer Arvind Kumar has concluded his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Formula E car racing case. The ED conducted an intense seven-hour interrogation of Kumar, focusing on the transfer of FEO (Foreign Exchange Officer) funds. During the session, Kumar's statement regarding the fund transfer was officially recorded by the ED.

The investigation is part of a broader inquiry into financial dealings related to the Formula E car racing event, which has drawn significant attention due to its complex financial structure. The ED's scrutiny of Kumar's involvement in the matter continues as they probe potential links to money laundering and other irregularities.

The outcome of this investigation could have important implications for the future of several officials involved in the project. More details are expected to emerge as the ED continues its probe into the case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick