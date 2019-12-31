IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana

Somesh Kumar has been appointed as the new CS of Telangana. Somesh Kumar, who is currently the Commissioner of Excise Department will take over as Chief Secretary.

Shailendra Kumar Joshi's term ends today. He is scheduled to retire this evening. Somesh Kumar will replace him as the new CS of Telangana. Ajay Mishra, Somesh Kumar, Shanti Kumari and Adarsh Sinha were in the race CS post. Of these, Ajay Mishra and Somesh Kumar were leading the race.

However, Somesh Kumar Kumar will garner this plum post. It is rumoured that CM KCR has appointed him as CS as he is having three and a half years service. According to seniority, Ajay Mishra is ahead of Somesh Kumar. It is rumoured that he has only six months of service to become hence he was overlooked.

Somesh Kumar, who was appointed as the new CS of Telangana, is a 1989 batch officer. He will remain CS until December 31, 2023. He previously served as the Commissioner of GHMC.