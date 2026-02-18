iBomma Ravi gets conditional bail in movie piracy case

The Telangana High Court has granted conditional bail to Immadhi Ravi in a movie piracy case. The court directed him not to leave the country and surrender his passport.

The court orders to appear before the Hyderabad Central Crime Station daily at 11 am until further orders. He must not attempt to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence.

The court orders that any violation of these conditions will result in cancellation of bail and strict legal action.

Ravi, more popular as iBomma Ravi was arrested by Telangana police in November for illegally streaming newly released Telugu and other films online. He was the operator of the piracy website iBomma. The police registered cases against Ravi under various provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Copyright Act.

Ravi, accused of running the piracy platform from abroad and causing significant losses to film producers and directors.

Police reportedly acted on specific information that he was arriving in the city amid personal disputes with his wife and divorce proceedings.

After his arrest, he was taken into police custody for questioning and later remanded to judicial custody. Since then, he had remained in jail while the investigation continued.

With Ravi agreeing to comply with the court’s directions, the High Court approved his bail petition.