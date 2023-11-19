  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ibrahimpatnam BJP candidate daughter campaigns, seeks votes

Ibrahimpatnam BJP candidate daughter campaigns, seeks votes
x
Highlights

Manasa, daughter-in-law of Nomula Dayanand Goud, is campaigning on behalf of BJP candidate Nomula Dayanand Goud. She appealed to people to vote for...

Manasa, daughter-in-law of Nomula Dayanand Goud, is campaigning on behalf of BJP candidate Nomula Dayanand Goud. She appealed to people to vote for BJP by going from house to house and to hoist the BJP flag in Ibrahimpatnam

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X