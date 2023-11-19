Live
- Goa: Congress turncoat Aleixo Sequeira sworn in as minister
- AQI dips to poor category in Delhi
- HP CM joins people at Mall Road to watch screening of Cricket World Cup final
- SJVNL to do vertical drilling to rescue trapped workers from U'khand tunnel
- Check out the benefits of playing casual games at home
- Australian pacers stop India in their tracks, bowl out hosts for 240
- Key points: How Australia managed to dominate mighty Indian batting unit
- Biden says he's an optimist. But his dire warnings about Trump have become central to his campaign
- 'I discovered that strength is not solely defined by overcoming obstacles, it also involves staying true to oneself'
- Ibrahimpatnam BJP candidate daughter campaigns, seeks votes
Just In
Highlights
Manasa, daughter-in-law of Nomula Dayanand Goud, is campaigning on behalf of BJP candidate Nomula Dayanand Goud. She appealed to people to vote for...
Manasa, daughter-in-law of Nomula Dayanand Goud, is campaigning on behalf of BJP candidate Nomula Dayanand Goud. She appealed to people to vote for BJP by going from house to house and to hoist the BJP flag in Ibrahimpatnam
