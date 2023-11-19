Ibrahimpatnam BRS candidate conduct road show in Ibrahimpatnam mandal

BRS candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, who is receiving a massive support in the election campaign, held a road show in the villages of Jazonbai, Manyaguda, Polkampally, Engalguda and Naganpalli in Ibrahimpatnam mandal and spoke to the people.

CPM party leaders from Manchal mandal center have joined Bharat Rashtra Samiti party and leaders of Congress and various parties from Engalguda and Naganpally villages joined the BRS party.

Manchireddy invited them to the party by covering them. He questioned whom they would vote whether to those who developed the villages or others.