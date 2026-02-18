Ibrahimpatnam Councilor Produced Before Telangana High Court

The Ibrahimpatnam Panchayat case has reached the Telangana High Court, with police producing the 19th councilor, Akula Yadagiri, following court orders. The family members had filed a habeas corpus petition, claiming that Yadagiri was missing.

The court had directed that Yadagiri be presented before it two days ago. On Wednesday, police fulfilled this order, and Yadagiri appeared before the court, where he provided a statement.

Yadagiri stated that after the election results were announced, he was taken to Chirala for 12 hours and then forcibly taken to a resort in Chirala for two days. He also informed the court that he attended the council meeting yesterday, following the High Court’s directives.

The High Court is expected to make a significant decision after hearing Yadagiri’s statement. It is noted that the court has already issued interim orders regarding the election of the Ibrahimpatnam chairman.