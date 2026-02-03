ICAI Karimnagar initiates construction of new branch building

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Karimnagar Branch will hold the groundbreaking ceremony for its new branch building on Wednesday, according to Branch Chairman Ramidi Santhosh.

Addressing a press conference in Karimnagar on Monday, Santhosh said Chartered Accountants play a vital role in ensuring transparency, discipline and legality in the country’s financial system. He noted that CAs contribute significantly to national development through their work in taxation, auditing, corporate governance, banking, industry and the public sector.

He further explained that ICAI, which regulates the profession and supplies skilled professionals to the nation, has recognised the growing need for continuous training and modern infrastructure, particularly in the rapidly evolving digital economy. Keeping this in view, the ICAI Head Office in New Delhi has approved the construction of a new building for the Karimnagar branch.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on February 4, 2026, from 6 am onwards at Power House Colony, Housing Board, Karimnagar. The proposed building will house seminar halls, training and conference rooms, a dedicated library for CA students, digital learning facilities, staff offices and spaces for professional training programmes.

Once completed, the new facility is expected to benefit CA students and professionals from Karimnagar and neighbouring districts such as Mancherial, Asifabad and Siddipet and serve as an important centre for regional economic development.

The event was attended by ICAI Karimnagar Branch Secretary CA Bekkanti Ajay Kumar, ICAI HO representatives CA Charanjoth Singh Nanda and CA D. Prasanna Kumar, CCM and Infrastructure Committee Chairman CA Muppala Sridhar, CCM CA Dayaniwas Sharma, ICAI SIRC 5 CA Revathi S. Raghunathan, Ex-officio and RCM CA Y. Thirupathaiah, among others.