If Cong candidate wins, I will bring CM to Kunuru: Srihari

Hanumakonda: Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Tuesday promised that if the Congress-backed candidate Katam Devendra is elected sarpanch, he will bring CM Revanth Reddy to Kunuru village.

Participating as chief guest in the election campaign in Kunuru village of Zaffergadh mandal, he urged people to elect Devendra with a strong majority.

The MLA criticised that in Kunuru, because Rajayya lost face, he sent others in his place. He also criticised the BRS leaders, saying they are foolish for not seeing the development that has taken place in the village. He stated that if Kunuru has developed and if blacktop roads have been laid in all four directions, it is only because of him. He asserted that the only person who has the right to ask for votes in Kunuru is Kadiyam himself.

Srihari condemned those in power earlier, saying they only thought about how to cheat people, and how to sell posts, works and schemes. He recalled that when he once came to Kunuru with Rajayya, women chased them with slippers and brooms. He clarified that he neither cheats nor deceives, and that he has been working with integrity and honesty for 30 years. He warned people not to believe the lies of those who are experts in deceit, incompetent people, and those who took money in the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The MLA urged that if Kunuru village is to develop in all aspects, Devendra must be elected with a huge majority. He promised to have a milk collection centre established in the village soon.