Igloo movie theatre to come up soon in Jagtial

Jagtial: For entertainment, we frequently visit parks and the movies. But who would have guessed that even a movie theatre would be unique? Multiplex theatres can be found in cities and urban areas, attracting people's attention.

The luxury amenities captivate the citizens of towns and cities. The villagers must travel to distant locations and cities to see the film.

Keeping this in mind, a group of friends took the initiative to build Telangana's first igloo theatre to provide entertainment to the rural people. Rajarampally (Jagtial district) will soon have its first Igloo film theatre.

The concept was inspired by Mumbai's Chotu Maharaj Igloo cinema theatre, which is similar to the igloo houses created by the Eskimos. According to sources, it will have 100 seats with high-quality facilities. The theatre will open in less than a month.