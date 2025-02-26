IIT Patna Student’s Tragic Death Sparks Concerns Over Academic Pressure, Campus Facilities

A third-year student at IIT Patna, identified as Rahul Lavari, allegedly took his own life by jumping from the seventh floor of a campus building on Tuesday (25 February 2025). Originally from Hyderabad, Telangana, Lavari was pursuing a B.Tech in Mathematics and Computer Science.

According to police reports, Lavari was found critically injured after the fall, and his friends and fellow students rushed him to Netaji Subhash Medical College and Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Authorities have yet to find a suicide note, and the exact reason behind his death remains unknown.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the campus, with students gathering to demand a thorough investigation. Rituparna, a fellow student from the same branch, expressed disbelief. “Rahul was an exceptionally bright student. We studied together, and he never seemed troubled. It’s hard to believe he took such a step. The recent changes in the syllabus and semester system might have added academic pressure,” she said.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about inadequate medical facilities on campus. Several students alleged that the college’s hospital lacked proper emergency care, forcing Lavari to be taken to a private facility. They believe his life might have been saved had there been better medical support available on-site.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and have sealed Lavari’s hostel room. Danapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pankaj Mishra stated that the student’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Authorities are also set to record statements from the hostel warden and Lavari’s classmates to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.

His parents have been informed and are expected to arrive in Patna on Wednesday (26 February 2025) to claim his body.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help. Call the helpline at 1800-599-0019.