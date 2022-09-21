Illegal fire crackers worth Rs 19.42L seized, 1 held

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station Special Team (east) on Wednesday raided a fire crackers godown at Chelapura in Old City and seized crackers worth Rs 19.42 lakh that were stored at the place illegally.

"The godown owner identified as Anil Kumar had procured the fire crackers for retail sale from other States and had illegally stored it. In all, 108 items of various companies were seized," said the police.

The man along with the property was handed over to the Charminar police station for further action.