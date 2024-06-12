  • Menu
Illegal movement of cows

Illegal movement of cows
Bhadradri Kothagudem District: Manuguru police caught about 100 cows being illegally transported from Manuguru to Hyderabad in 3 DCM vehicles in a container vehicle... Manuguru CI Soma Satish Kumar said that 4 vehicles and 7 persons have been detained by the police. Another accused is in Parar.

