Live
- Tennis: Nadal, Alcaraz to team up in doubles for Spain at Paris Olympics
- Thane cop and woman on motorcycle mowed down by speeding dumper
- Ports, roads to get major investment boost in India, cargo volume to grow up to 8 per cent: Report
- PM Modi, others attend swearing-in of new BJP-led govt in Odisha
- Agriculture Officer Neethi who inspected seed and fertilizer stores
- Third BJP govt in Arunachal led by Pema Khandu to be sworn in on Thursday
- Security forces won't rest till terrorism is rooted out from UT: J&K L-G Sinha
- Child labor under the age of 14 is a crime
- India's industrial production clocks 5 pc growth in April
- Have to be at our best to beat a world-class Indian team, says South Africa skipper Wolvaardt
Just In
Illegal movement of cows
Highlights
Bhadradri Kothagudem District: Manuguru police caught about 100 cows being illegally transported from Manuguru to Hyderabad in 3 DCM vehicles in a...
Bhadradri Kothagudem District: Manuguru police caught about 100 cows being illegally transported from Manuguru to Hyderabad in 3 DCM vehicles in a container vehicle... Manuguru CI Soma Satish Kumar said that 4 vehicles and 7 persons have been detained by the police. Another accused is in Parar.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS