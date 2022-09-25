Illegal mud and gravel mining at Rama Swamy gutta going on unabated

Mahbubnagar: With illegal mud mining from Rama Swamy Gutta going on unabated since the past 3 days, valuable gravel mud from the government land is being dug with high-end Hitachi and is being illegally transported with 15 tippers to lay a new road for a private agricultural land at Gauridevipally village.

After knowing about this illegal mud mining from Rama Swamy Gutta, Social activists and founder of Nenu Saitam social organisation Diddi Praveen Kumar, who enquired about the illegal mud and gravel mining immediately intimated the issue and lodged a complaint with the Moosapet mandal Tahasildar Manjula and Sub Inspector Naresh. Both of them have assured to take action against those who are responsible for the illegal digging of mud from the Gutta.

Up on enquiring with the contractor and the transporting staff that are digging the mud, it was revealed that the mud was being transported for laying the road for a private land allegedly owned by Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy.

Diddi Praveen Kumar who called upon the MLA and enquired about the issue, the MLA is said to have told that there is no relation to him with the illegal mud and gravel mining from Ramaswamy gutta and the said land. The MLA himself is said to have told the Nenu Saitam activists to complain with the police and mining authorities and he is also said to have told that some people are using his name and blaming him for the illegal mud mining in Moosapet mandal.

However, Diddi Praveen Kumar suspected that if the MLA has no role in the issue when the issue of illegal mud mining came to his notice he should have himself called up on the Tahasildar and the police and should have taken action against those doing the illegal mining in the mandal. However as there is no such sort of action being taken by the MLA, people are suspecting that the MLA's hand may have been there in the issue. "We have already lodged a complaint with the Tahasildar and the police inspector. As the issue has also come to the MLA's notice, we are also expecting the MLA will initiate action against those involved in the issue," observed Diddi Praveen Kumar.

Diddi Praveen Kumar said that sand mining, land mafia and illegal digging of small hills particularly in the government lands are going on indiscriminately in various places in erstwhile Mahabubnagar. In some places, the political leaders are hand in glove with the authorities and looting the valuable resources of the people. In fact, if anyone wants to dig mud or gravel, they must take prior permission from the Tahasildar and the concerned mining department authorities. However, no such permissions are being taken and some unscrupulous elements are stealing the wealth of the people with the support of political influence and other stealthy means and causing huge losses to the government exchequer.

Diddi Praveen Kumar demanded that the government authorities like Tahasildar, police and the mining department authorities must intensify their activities and they are the ones who must take notice of such illegal mining of sand and mud in the district. But unfortunately, even though complaints are lodged, these officials hardly take any action against the perpetrators, alleged Praveen Kumar.