IMD issues red alert for five TG districts

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in five Telangana districts in the next two days. The districts are Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Senior IMD official Sravani said about 20 cm of rainfall is expected as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression. The low-pressure area developed in coastal Andhra and southern Odisha will lead to heavy to very heavy rains at night.

The IMD sounded an orange alert for north-east districts of Telangana like Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nirmal, and nearby areas with 19 cm of rainfall expected.

The low-pressure area will be hitting the coast line on Saturday, and there will be heavy rain in Adilabad, Mancherial, Peddapally, Karimnagar, Bhupalapally, and Mulugu. There will be rainfall in the State capital, mostly during the evenings. The situation is likely to remain the same for the next three days in the city.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana, and very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, and Pedapally districts. Heavy rain occurred at a few places in Jagtial and at isolated places in Siddipet district.

The rainfall has created panic among villagers in Adilabad and Mancherial districts. According to reports, the Tumtunga Project bridge in Yedulabandam village in Kotapally mandal in Mancherial district was washed away. Water was overflowing from the project. With the main road getting disconnected, commuting to 15 villages was cut off with the main road getting washed away in floods.

There was heavy rain in Adilabad; flood water entered houses in Kagaznagar. A lake bund was also breached, resulting in water logging in nearby areas. The water flow in rivers like Wardha and Pranahita increased after heavy rain in the upstream areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The flood water is entering the Kadem reservoir.