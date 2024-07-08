IMD predicts heavy rains for Telangana today

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast stating that heavy rains are expected to hit Telangana today. While initially light to moderate rains were predicted for the Telugu states, it has now been revealed that Telangana will experience heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD, heavy rains are likely to occur in Telangana from late night onwards. Moderate rain is expected in North Telangana, north Andhra, and Kakinada after 8 am. By 10 am, moderate rain is predicted to hit Hyderabad, North Telangana, and north Coastal Andhra, and will continue throughout the day.

The weather department has further stated that heavy rain is expected in Hyderabad after 4 pm, with many places in North Telangana experiencing heavy rainfall as well. After 5 or 6 pm, moderate to heavy rains are forecasted in North Coast, North Andhra, North Telangana, and Hyderabad, which will continue until 1 am.

Additionally, the wind speed in Telangana is expected to be between 11 to 12 kilometers per hour, with a possibility of an increase during the rainfall. Residents are advised to stay indoors and take necessary precautions during the heavy rainfall expected in the region today.