IMD predicts moderate rains in Hyderabad from Oct 5 to 7, yellow alert issued

Hyderabad: No respite to the citizens of Hyderabad as IMD-Hyderabad on Tuesday predicted moderate rains in the city for the next three days starting from Wednesday. A yellow alert has also been issued indicating citizens to be alert.

However, light to moderate rains is likely to lash the State Capital on Tuesday too, according to the weather department. "Generally cloudy sky, Light to moderate rain/thundershowers, at times intense spells very likely on October 4 to 8," read a special zone wise forecast for Hyderabad.

Heavy downpour is expected at all districts in the State from Wednesday, says IMD. Accordingly, a yellow alert has been issued.

Heavy rain very likely to occur in districts on October 5 including Rangareddy, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, and Nagarkurnool. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

Heavy rain very likely to occur in districts on October 6 including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna-Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Siddipet. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.