IMD predicts more rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad on Thursday witnessed light showers on Friday with Malkajgiri in the city received the highest rainfall of 2 mm. With the rainfall, the temperatures in the city also dipped and the night temperature recorded at 19.9 degree Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the city is likely to witness light to moderate thunderstorms throughout the week.

On the other hand, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) also predicted light drizzle in the eastern and southern parts of the city, including the areas of Kapra, Secunderabad, Uppal, Hayathnagar, Rajendranagar and Malkajgiri might receive moderate rain on Saturday and Sunday.

It also said that the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are likely to hover between 20 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius, respectively.

It is known that Telangana has been receiving rains in the winter for the last few days. On Friday, several districts of the state, including Mancherial, Nirmal, Yadadri Bhongir, Khammam and Adilabad received up to 33.5 mm rainfall on Friday.

Malyalapalli in Peddapalli received the highest rainfall of 39.3 mm. Most districts of Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.