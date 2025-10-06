Live
IMD sounds heavy rain alert for today
Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast of heavy rainfall in several parts of the state for Monday and light to moderate rainfall from October 7 to 10 in different places in the city even as the state capital received heavy rainfall in the early hours on Sunday resulting in inundation of low-lying areas.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday with a warning of heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.
The IMD officials also issued a warning of light to moderate rainfall at a few places over Telangana from October 7 to 10.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on October 8. It made similar forecasts for these districts on October 9 and 10. Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the city and the nearby districts in the early hours on Sunday. The officials said that the rainfall was because of the cumulonimbus clouds. The low-lying areas in the city got inundated, throwing life out of gear. It rained in many parts of the city including Jubilee Hill, Banjara Hills, Filmnagar, Yousafguda, Manikonda, Pension Office, Abids, Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Lakdikapool and other areas