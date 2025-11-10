Immersed in social service and community bonding

Adilabad: Whenproblems arise in Boath constituency of Adilabad, the name that comes to mind for locals there is Umesh; he has become the go-to person for resolving civic issues there.

If there’s one region that remains underdeveloped and neglected in the district, it’s the Boath constituency. For years, political leaders have ignored it, focusing only on winning votes and holding power, without addressing the people’s problems. But amidst this neglect, one manhas emerged as a beacon of hope—social activist Chatla Umesh, who continues to serve selflessly, driven by public welfare.

Speaking to The Hans India, Umesh, the director of PACS Society and social worker shared that his belief that in today’s world, most people work for personal gain, ignoring societal issues. “For me, serving the people is a way to honour their dignity. Earning a good name is just as important as wealth. I vow to continue my service for now and forever,” he said. His social work goes back ten years ago when the 6 km stretch from National Highway No. 7 to Boath was riddled with potholes. Commuters faced hardships with many injured and some even losing their lives. Despite this, no public representative had stepped forward to repair the road. It was then that Umesh, using his own funds, repaired the entire stretch. More recently, he came to the aid of residents in Sai Nagar, that is just a stone’s throw from Boath. The region was once synonymous with unresolved issues. When residents poured out their woes to Umesh, he responded with action. Within months, he resolved problems that had been ignored for decades, earning gratitude from the community. Moreover, he funded and laid proper access roads for farmers who were struggling to reach their fields due to rocky, muddy paths. Moved by their plight, the social workerpersonally funded and laid proper access roads, earning their admiration. He also contributed to temple development, building paths for devotees where none existed, reinforcing both faith and service.

“In Boath, when issues arise, people don’t think of officials or politicians—they think of Umesh.