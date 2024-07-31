Implement BC Declaration: BJP OBC Morcha

Gadwal: The BJP OBC Morcha in Jogulamba Gadwal led by District President Ramachandra Reddy submitted a petition to Collector AO Bhadrappa here on Tuesday demanding the implementation of promises made in the Kamareddy BC Declaration by the Congress Party.

Speaking at the event, Reddy criticised the State government and the Chief Minister for their lack of response. He highlighted that out of the Rs 2.96 lakh crore State budget, only Rs 9,200 crore was allocated for BCs, despite them constituting over 50% of the State’s population.

He condemned this as a betrayal of the BC community and announced that the BJP OBC Morcha would protest this injustice.

Reddy demanded the immediate allocation of Rs 50,000 crore for the implementation of the BC Declaration. He also called for increasing BC reservations to 42% in local body elections, as promised by the government.

“According to the Kamareddy Declaration, within six months of coming to power, the government would conduct a caste census and increase BC reservations based on the BC Commission report. They also promised to raise current BC reservations in local bodies from 23% to 42% and provide 42% reservation in government civil construction and maintenance contracts for BCs,” he said.

“Similarly, no action was taken to allocate adequate funds for the BC Sub-Plan, despite the promise to establish it with a legal framework and allocate Rs 20,000 crore annually, totalling ₹1 lakh crore over five years,” he said.