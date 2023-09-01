  • Menu
Implement the Court verdict immediately on a war footing: DK Aruna

The BJP National vice President and former minister DK Aruna addressing the press meet at the Assembly premises

The BJP National vice President and former minister DK Aruna addressing the press meet at the Assembly premises that, The Orders should implemented immediately and iam going to submit the certified copy of the honorable Telangana high court orders declaring me as the Gadwal MLA to the speaker.

But he didn't respond to my phone and I have tried to give it to the Assembly secretary who was supposed to be at the office every day, surprisingly he didn't come to the office today, hence have submitted the order copies to the Additional Secretary.

She added that due to the delay in the court verdict ,the time to develop my constituency has already been wasted. Hence the speaker of the assembly and the state government should be responded and respected the orders of the honorable Telangana State High Court. And implemented them on a war footing.

