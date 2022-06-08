Implemented Palle Pragathi successfully: Collector Sangeetha Satyanarayana

Peddapalli: District Collector Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana has directed the officials to implement the Palle Pragathi programme successfully at the field level.

On Tuesday, the Collector visited Srirampur and Kishtampet villages in the Kalva Srirampur mandal in the district and monitored the works. She directed the officials to expedite the development work of the UPS School in Kishtampet and the Zilla Praja Parishad High School in Srirampur village under the Mana Ooru Manabadi programme.

Under Badi Bata steps should be taken systematically to increase student enrollment, the Collector said. She later inspected the nursery set up to promote greenery in the village and expressed satisfaction over the management of the nursery. Authorities have been directed to provide the plants required for the 8th installment of Haritha Haram.

Dr. Sangeetha suggested that special attention should be paid to sanitation management in the villages and awareness should be created among the people not to cause water stagnation. A segregation shed has to be set up in the villages to collect wet and dry garbage separately at each house.

The Collector inspected the Vaikuntha Dhamam constructed at Srirampur village and directed the Transco officials to prepare proposals for the works to be undertaken to supply electricity.

Mandal Special Officer Adireddy, ZPTC Tirupati Reddy, MPP Sampath, Tehsildar Sunita, MPDO Rammohan Chari, Sarpanchs Sridevi Raju, Kasarla Tirupati Reddy, concerned officials and others were present on the occasion.