Impressed Clay Ganesh Idols Making at School

NagarKurnool : At Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir School in Nagar Kurnool District, students and teachers collaborated to craft clay Ganesha idols, which were later distributed for free to the students' parents. The students brought clay from their homes, and under the guidance of their teachers, they molded beautiful Ganesha idols on campus. Later in the evening, in the presence of the children, the school's principal, Prasannalakshmi, along with the teaching staff, distributed these idols to the parents.

The parents expressed their joy at seeing their children actively involved in creating the eco-friendly idols, adding that it was a unique and joyful experience. The teachers also guided the students on the importance of worshiping eco-friendly clay Ganeshas as part of environmental preservation. Principal Prasannalakshmi emphasized that the school has made it a tradition to organize this activity every year before Vinayaka Chavithi, aiming to instill environmental awareness in students from a young age. She encouraged everyone to worship clay Ganeshas and contribute to protecting the environment. The event was attended by parents, students, and school staff.