In a first, Telangana government to appoint Ward Officers in civic bodies

Hyderabad: In a major step to strengthen the administration in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the Telangana government has decided to recruit new Ward Officers for each ward in the municipalities and take the government services to the citizens in an effective manner.



The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday. The department also decided to take up the rationalisation of available staff and posts before filling up the 2,298 vacancies in the department.

KTR stated that this will help in the efficient implementation of the new Municipal Act and expediting development in all the municipalities.

The Minister said that this is the first time in the country, ward officers are being recruited for each ward in municipalities. These officers will play a crucial role in delivering services in a quicker and better way with a citizen-centric approach. The appointment of ward officers will act as a bridge between the citizens and the Municipal department, he added.

The government also decided to appoint two chief engineers to avoid any delay in engineering works in the municipalities. KTR gave green signal to the appointment of two to three AEs under the chief engineers to assist them. The Minister instructed the officials to fill up the vacant posts at the earliest and in a transparent manner.