Inaugural of Shivalayam begins at Yadadri temple

Yadadri: The inaugural ceremony of renovated Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple's associated Parvatav ardini Sametha Ramalingeswara– Shivalayam was started with Vigneshwara Puja and Punyahavachanam by a group of priests and Vedic scholars.

In the evening, Ankurarpana, Udaka Shanti and Rakshogna Homam were performed. Yadadri temple EO Geetha, hereditary trustee Narasimha Murthy and the main priest Narsimhacharya took part in the puja programmes.

The Shivalaya Mahakumbhabhishekam celebrations, which started on Wednesday, will continue till April 25. The Shivalaya Pratishta programme to be conducted as per the instructions of Srirampuram (Toguta) pontiff Madhavananda Saras wati Swami and as per Shiva Agama shastra.

Also, establishment of idols of auxiliary Gods and Goddess and Panchakundatmaka homa m will also be performed a part of pre-inaugural ceremonies.