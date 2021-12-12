Inavolu all set for three-day Jatara

Hanumakonda: With a month to go for the carnival at the historic Inavolu Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy (Mallanna) temple, the administration is reviewing the arrangements for the comfort of multitude of the devotees. The Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao held a meeting with the district officials to discuss the amenities at the temple. The Minister dwelt at length about amenities such as queues, sanitation, toilets, pandals, drinking water, changing rooms which needs to be ensured at the temple. "Any amenities that come up at the temple would be constructed on a permanent basis," the Minister said, stating that works will be carried out with an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

He proposed to expand the road from Punnel Cross Road to Inavolu to avoid traffic congestion and emphasized on the need for preparing an action plan to construct a shopping complex, sulabh complex, mini function hall and a guest house for the VIPs. He later directed the officials to divide work and deploy sectorial officials to create a sense of responsibility.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani informed that GWMC's sanitation staff would be deputed at the temple and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh has asked the temple management to take care of the donors. District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said that the focus is on ensuring a team of health officials, ambulances, coronavirus tests, vaccination centre, vehicle parking, bus facility and power supply etc.

The Minister offered prayers at the temple, stating that he was a frequent visitor to the temple. Errabelli has mentioned that the onus is on every one to protect the culture and heritage of the historical places. Although the main jatara is a three-day affair around Sankanthi (January 13, 14 and 15), the festival buzz will continue till Ugadi. The temple was constructed by Ayyana Devudu, a Minister in the Kakatiya kingdom, in the 11th Century.