Include Lord Rama temple in prasadam scheme: MP Kavitha

Mahabubabad MP M Kavitha along with MPs submitting memorandum to the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy in Delhi on Wednesday
Highlights

Mahabubabad Member of Parliament M Kavitha on Wednesday appealed to the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy to include the Lord Rama temple, Bhadrachalam under the “Prasadam” scheme for the development of the temple

Bhadrachalam: Mahabubabad Member of Parliament M Kavitha on Wednesday appealed to the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy to include the Lord Rama temple, Bhadrachalam under the "Prasadam" scheme for the development of the temple.

She along with Telangana MPs met the Minister in his chamber at Delhi and submitted a memorandum.

The MP said, the historical temple of Lord Rama has more scope of development in all aspects. She also asked the Center to give national status to the Sammaka Sarraka festival. Later the MP explained the detail of the temples and tourism spots for development under the Mahabubabad Parliamentary Constituency.

MPs during the meeting also asked to the Minister to provide a special package of Rs.250 crores for Ramappa temple.

