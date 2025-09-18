India can retaliate to telling effect if its patience is tested, says Rajnath

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reaffirmed India’s commitment to national security and its readiness to exercise hard power when diplomacy fails.

Addressing a Hyderabad Liberation Day gathering at Parade Ground, Singh cited Operation Sindoor, the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 Balakot Air Strike as clear demonstrations of India’s strategic resolve.

“India’s patience is its strength, not weakness,” he declared, adding that the country chooses forceful action only when negotiations do not yield results.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new India believes in dialogue although it is fully capable of delivering a decisive response to those who fail to understand the language of peace. Referring to Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh explained that the armed forces had launched the operation in retaliation for the brutal killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam. While terrorists acted based on their ideology, Indian forces responded based on their karma, he said.

He praised the valour and precision of the armed forces and clarified that the operation is currently on hold. It will resume in full force if cross-border terrorism re-emerges, Singh cautioned.