Addl EO reviews arrangements for Ramakrishna Theertha mukkoti

Tirumala: TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary instructed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for Ramakrishna Theertha Mukkoti to be held on February 1, at a review meeting in Tirumala on Wednesday.

He directed the engineering officials to set up shamianas, make announcements through radio broadcasting, and install display boards for the convenience of devotees and that TTD security personnel and police should work in coordination.

He reviewed arrangements related to security, Annaprasadam distribution, drinking water, medical and health services, and forest department coordination for the benefit of devotees. He instructed to deploy Srivari Sevaks for Annaprasadam distribution to devotees at Papavinasanam.