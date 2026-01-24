India Post Launches ‘Gyan Post’ for kids

Hyderabad: The Department of Posts has launched a unique initiative titled Gyan Post through the Hyderabad General Post Office to promote reading habits among children. Organised under the leadership of Chief Postmaster Prasad, the programme was held at the Philatelic Bureau of the Hyderabad GPO on the eve of Vasant Panchami, a festival traditionally associated with learning and wisdom.

As part of the initiative, books focusing on philately and moral stories in both Hindi and English were distributed to students of Classes IV and V from the Government Girls Primary School, Mahaboobia, Nampally. This effort aims to encourage children to develop a lifelong love for reading while simultaneously popularising the Gyan Post service.

To personalise the outreach, a specially designed postcard featuring an inspirational message from Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister of Communications, was handed out to the children. The postcard highlighted the vital importance of cultivating knowledge and values through the medium of reading.

Interactive activities formed a central part of the programme. Children were educated on the significance of reading moral books and were introduced to the world of philately, learning how postage stamps preserve history and culture. They were also taught practical skills such as writing letters, affixing postage stamps, and the process of posting them in a letter box, allowing them to experience the traditional charm of postal communication firsthand.

The Hyderabad GPO emphasised that the Gyan Post service is designed to make educational resources more accessible and convenient for customers. The initiative reinforces the commitment of the Department of Posts to social responsibility and the promotion of literacy. The event witnessed great enthusiasm among the students, who took home books and postcards along with a renewed interest in reading and the postal arts.