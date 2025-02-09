India Strengthens Aerospace Self-Reliance with Advanced Materials Development

Hyderabad: As India accelerates its push for self-reliance in aerospace and defence manufacturing, cutting-edge materials are becoming a critical focus area. In this effort, next-generation alloys, hypersonic-resistant materials, and specialized coatings are being developed to enhance aircraft and spacecraft performance. These advancements will be showcased at Aero India 2025, set to begin in Bengaluru on Monday.

One of the major contributors to this innovation is Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), which is working on high-performance superalloys for jet engines, corrosion-resistant coatings for aerospace structures, and lightweight metals for hypersonic applications. Among its latest developments is Titanium Aluminide, a breakthrough material that offers high-temperature resistance and reduced weight, making it ideal for next-gen fighter jets and space missions.

Boosting Indigenous Aerospace Capabilities

India’s defence and aerospace programs rely heavily on high-strength titanium alloys, nickel-based superalloys, and specialized steels, which are essential for fighter jets, satellites, and space exploration missions. These materials contribute to key projects like the Tejas fighter jet and ISRO’s space programs, ensuring durability in extreme conditions.

To strengthen research and production capabilities, efforts are being made to forge new partnerships with IITs, ISRO, and international aerospace firms. With growing demand for fuel-efficient and structurally resilient materials, India is steadily reducing its dependence on imports and positioning itself as a global supplier of advanced aerospace materials under the Make in India initiative.