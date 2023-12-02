India Today exit poll gives edge to Congress

New Delhi: The Congress is likely to score a spectacular win in Telangana, preventing a record third term for K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll. The party is predicted to win 63–73 seats while the ruling BRS is likely to get 34–44 seats in the 119 assemblies where the polling was held. India Today predicted that Congress is likely to win 42 per cent of the votes while the BRS will likely see a 36 per cent vote share in an election where anti-incumbency has been the talking point with KCR having been in power for 10 years. “My number is 80+. It’s going to increase,” Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy told India Today after the Axis My India exit poll suggested an impressive win for the party.

According to the predicted vote share, the BJP will bag only 14 per cent of the votes. Besides, the BJP will get 4–8 seats and other independent candidates will get 5–8 seats with an 8 per cent vote share, the exit poll showed.