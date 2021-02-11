Indian embassy responds to Hans India report

Koti : After 100 days, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh sped up the process of sending mortal remains of Telugu man who died in an accident in Saudi Arabia on November 1 last year.

After The Hans India published the news 'Gruelling wait for the body of a man from Saudi Arabia' on February 10, the Embassy of India in Riyadh announced that it has sped up the transportation of cargo carrying the mortal remains of Vontari Narsareddy.

Since then his family from Nizamabad has been struggling to reach out to the authorities concerned. Reddy's wife along with her family members is staying in Hyderabad to seek the State government help.















The family has been desperately seeking help of State and Centre for bringing home the mortal remains from Saudi Arabia.

Replying to the news carried in The Hans India on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in Riyadh tweeted: "Heartfelt condolence of the sad demise, the embassy is actively following up the matter actively with local authority.

Most of the clearances for transportation of MTR has been obtained by the sponsor and now Cargo booking is underway."