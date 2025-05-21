Indian Navy to induct and unveil ancient stitched ship today

Hyderabad: The Indian Navy will officially induct and unveil the Ancient Stitched Ship during a ceremonial event on Wednesday at Naval Base, Karwar. Union Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will preside over the ceremony as the Chief Guest, formally marking the ship’s induction into the Indian Navy.

The stitched ship is a recreation of a 5th-century CE vessel, inspired by a painting from the Ajanta Caves. The project was officially initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and M/s Hodi Innovations, with funding provided by the Ministry of Culture. The keel-laying of the Stitched Ship took place on September 12, 2023.

Construction of the Stitched Ship was carried out entirely using traditional methods and materials by artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Shri Babu Sankaran, who executed thousands of hand-stitched joints. The ship was launched in February 2025 at M/s Hodi Shipyard in Goa. The Indian Navy has overseen all aspects of this project, including concept development, design, technical validation, and construction, in collaboration with M/s Hodi Innovations and traditional artisans. The design and construction presented unique technical challenges, as there were no surviving blueprints or physical remnants of similar vessels.

The design had to be extrapolated from two-dimensional artistic iconography, requiring a unique interdisciplinary approach that blended archaeological interpretation, naval architecture, hydrodynamic testing, and traditional craftsmanship. Unlike any modern vessel, the stitched ship is equipped with square sails and steering oars, which are not used in contemporary ships. Consequently, the hull geometry, rigging, and sails had to be reimagined and tested from first principles. The Indian Navy collaborated with the Department of Ocean Engineering at IIT Madras to conduct model tests that validated the vessel’s hydrodynamic behavior at sea.

Additionally, the Navy conducted an in-house structural analysis to assess the wooden mast system, which was designed and constructed without modern materials. Every aspect of the ship’s design had to balance historical authenticity with seaworthiness, leading to innovative design choices that remained true to the maritime traditions of ancient India. The combination of a stitched hull, square sails, wooden spars, and traditional steering mechanisms makes this vessel unlike any ship currently in naval service anywhere in the world. The successful completion of the Ancient Stitched Ship’s construction represents an achievement of a significant milestone, bringing to life a fully functional sea-going vessel from an artistic depiction. Following its induction, the project will enter its second important phase, during which the Indian Navy will undertake the ambitious challenge of sailing this vessel along traditional maritime trade routes, thereby reviving the spirit of ancient Indian seafaring. Preparations for the vessel’s maiden transoceanic voyage from Gujarat to Oman are already underway.

The completion of the stitched ship not only reaffirms India’s rich shipbuilding legacy but also reflects the Indian Navy’s commitment to preserving and operationalising the living traditions of India’s maritime heritage.