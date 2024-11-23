Indian value systems withstood many onslaughts: TG Guv

Hyderabad: State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said that India's cultural values have a history of solid value systems that have withstood many conspiracies.

Addressing the Lokmanthan Bhagyanagar-2024 inaugural event on Friday, he said that India has a rich history of standing tall despite experiencing cultural destruction. “India has many languages, cultures, ways of life and we are a country with unity in diversity in many fields,” he added. The Governor said that every state, including North Eastern states, are playing a vital role in advancing the unity of India. He expressed confidence that the Lokmanthan-2024 programme will further guide us in this direction forward. “We, who have survived foreign conspiracies, should take this further with unity and harmony. This is the essence of our mythology,” he said.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said that Lokmanthan works on the concept of ‘Country Above All’. It includes Indian heritage, Indian culture, Indian arts, tribal way of life, social cohesion, wealth of Indian knowledge, education, medicine, policy, food science, temple science, environmental protection and all related fields, he said.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka said that Hyderabad is an amalgamation of different cultures and different ways of life. "This is mini India. I want everyone to work together to make India the best country in the world,” she said. On the sidelines of the event, former Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao presented a book on the legal solutions to tribal problems related to Telangana region to President Droupadi Murmu.