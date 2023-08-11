India's first Agricultural Data Exchange launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A new chapter in the history of Indian Agriculture unfolded on Friday with the successful launch of India’s first Agricultural Data Exchange (ADeX) in Hyderabad. Developed as a digital public infrastructure (DPI) for the agriculture sector, ADeX is a collaboration between the Government of Telangana, World Economic Forum, and the Indian Institute of Science.

Minister for IT, Industries, and MA&UD, KT Rama Rao launched ADeX and Agriculture Data Management Framework (ADMF) at an event held in Hyderabad.

“Both ADeX and ADMF provide the right platform to ensure fair and efficient usage of agricultural data by the industry and startups and provide a big boost to the data economy specifically in the argi-sector. These initiatives help Telangana lead the country from the front in using innovation and technology to drive food systems transformation and improve the livelihoods of farmers, the minister said.





The software platform facilitates the secure, standards-based exchange of data between agricultural data users (e.g. agri application developers) and agricultural data providers (e.g. Government Agencies, Private Companies, NGO’s, Universities, etc).



Professor Rangarajan, Director, IISc, Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others were present. M. Raghunandan Rao, Secretary, Agriculture Department, Ramadevi Lanka, Director, Emerging Technologies Wing, J. Satyanarayana, Chief Advisor, World Economic Forum also participated.