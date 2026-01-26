Students shine at 38th Annual Day “Arohan 2026”

Hyderabad: Sri Triveni School celebrated its 38th Annual Day, “Arohan 2026 – Rising to New Heights,” with grandeur and enthusiasm at Minerva Gardens, Champapet. The event was attended by distinguished guests, parents, teachers, students, and well-wishers, marking a significant milestone in the school’s journey of excellence.

The programme was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr. V. Sarala, Technology Director, RCI, DRDO, who addressed the gathering and stressed the importance of scientific temperament, innovation, discipline, and perseverance. She encouraged students to dream big and pursue their goals with dedication and integrity.







The Guests of Honour, Srinivasulu Siramdas, Principal, College of Allied Health Sciences, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), and Raju Keerchipally, Co-Founder, Infortecorp Solutions Ltd., London, UK, inspired students with their motivating messages.

Adding to the occasion were the Special Invitees, A. J. Sandhya Varshini, Film Music Director, and Sampath Kumar, Lyricist and Folk Singer, whose presence brought added charm and inspiration to the celebrations.

The event was presided over by Jitta Surender Reddy, Chairman, and K. Goverdhan Reddy, Executive Director, Sri Triveni Group of Schools, and was conducted under the able leadership of the Principal, Sharada.

The Annual Report presented a comprehensive overview of the school’s academic achievements, co-curricular successes, and overall progress. This was followed by a colourful cultural programme, where students captivated the audience with classical, folk, and contemporary dance performances.