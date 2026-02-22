India’s Future is Youth-Driven and Skill-Powered: Prof. V. Balakista Reddy

Prof. Reddy: India’s development by 2047 will be youth-driven and skill-powered.

Telangana initiatives include modernised ITIs, Industry 4.0 programs, and TASK-led empowerment.

Winners of India Skills will represent India at WorldSkills International, the “Olympics of Skills.”

Skills, digital literacy, and adaptability are key to bridging the education-employment gap.

Hyderabad: “India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 will be youth-driven and skill-powered,” declared Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), while addressing the India Skills Competition 2025-26 South Regional round in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Prof. Reddy emphasised that India, as the world’s youngest nation, must focus on industry-relevant skills, digital literacy, adaptability, and problem-solving abilities to bridge the education-employment gap. He described India Skills as more than a competition, calling it a movement that transforms potential into performance and positions youth as ambassadors of India’s skill excellence.

He praised Sector Skill Councils and industry partners for mentoring participants to global standards, noting that winners will represent India at the WorldSkills International competition, often referred to as the “Olympics of Skills.”

Reaffirming Telangana’s commitment, Prof. Reddy outlined initiatives such as modernisation of ITIs into advanced Skill Development Centres, introduction of Industry 4.0 programs in robotics and automation, curriculum reforms aligned with labour market needs, and special workforce development initiatives for women and disadvantaged groups through TASK. He concluded by urging institutions, industry, and policymakers to collectively strengthen India’s skill ecosystem.