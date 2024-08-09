‘India’s vast natural resources crucial for ‘Atmanirbharta’, Viksit Bharat’

Hyderabad/New Delhi : The Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday acknowledged the capital-intensive nature of mineral exploration and highlighted the need for greater research, scientific inquiry, and collaborations to enhance our capacities.

He addressed a national seminar on ‘challenges and opportunities in the mines and minerals sector’, organised by the Mining, Geological, and Metallurgical Institute of India, in the national capital.

In line with the sustainable mining objective, Reddy highlighted the promotion of underground mining, with a target of achieving 100 million metric tonnes by 29–30. Additionally, several measures are being adopted to advance clean fuel technologies, including coal gasification, extraction of coal bed methane (CBM) gases, exploration of coal-to-hydrogen processes, and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

He called upon industry representatives to collaborate with the government in advancing technology and innovation in the mining sector. "I am confident that today’s conference will foster a thorough discussion on the challenges and solutions for a sustainable mining sector. The private sector's innovation and risk-taking will be pivotal in making India the third-largest economy in the near future," he added.

Reddy also engaged in a constructive discussion with CEOs from both private and public sector companies involved in the mining and exploration industries. The industry representatives presented the challenges they faced, along with valuable suggestions and recommendations.

The minister assured that all raised issues and proposed policy suggestions would be thoroughly reviewed and deliberated by the ministry, with prompt actions to follow. He emphasised that such interactions are crucial for good governance and demonstrate the industry's dynamic nature and the importance of strong coordination with government efforts. The country’s vast natural resources will prove pivotal to its journey towards Viksit Bharat in 2047 and attaining ‘Atmanirbharta’ in letter and spirit, he said.