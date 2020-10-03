Infighting in Congress comes to fore as leaders come to blows in Jangaon

Jangaon: The face-off between former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah and the Jangaon DCC president Janga Raghava Reddy came to fore once again as their followers almost came to blows with each other on Friday.



Apparently, there was a split among the Congress cadres belonging to Ponnala and Janga for some time, especially ever since the TPCC has made Janga Raghava Reddy the Jangaon District Congress Committee president. The TPCC had also appointed M Lingaji as the DCC working president to strike a balance between Janga and Ponnala. Lingaji is said to be a close associate of Ponnala.

Before Janga was made the DCC chief, Ponnala had to contend with the Komatireddy brothers – Venkat Reddy and Rajgopal Reddy, strongmen of neighbouring Nalgonda district. Now, his followers allege that Janga is not cooperating and unilateral in his decision. The cadres those who are with Ponnala are said to be away from the programmes organised by Janga.

Both the groups have started conducting party activities or protests separately, even though the nationwide and statewide programmes directed by the AICC or TPCC. Even though Ponnala was a four-time MLA and had worked as a minister for over a decade and TPCC chief, he has been facing tough time since the 2018 Assembly elections when the high-command denied him Jangaon ticket.

Ponnala aides allege that Janga had given B-Forms to his choice of candidates in the municipal elections held last year.

On Friday, both the groups who came separately to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue almost came to fisticuffs on the main road. They jostled with each other for some time in front of a full public view. The Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar who was there to lead the 'Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas' protest was also present when the cadres had a heated altercation between them.

Speaking to The Hans India, DCC working president M Lingoji said, "I am attending the party programme. Although, I am not sure what happened in Jangaon but all that we need is unity. The onus is on leadership to make all the leaders feel comfortable, so that the party would be strengthened."