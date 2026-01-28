Influencers, traders promote false adverts; throw citizens into a tizzy

Hyderabad: A troubling trend has emerged on social media, where certain influencers and commercial traders are engaging in promoting unethical and illegal activities, including misleading advertisements and false claims, which are creating chaos in the city. Misleading ads promoting clothes, cars, mobiles and other electronic devices at lower rates are endangering people’s lives.

To promote their products at discounted prices, entrepreneurs, influencers, bloggers and vloggers--particularly on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and Facebook--are attracting massive followings through engaging reels and videos. However, many netizens are left in a chaotic situation, standing in long queues only to return empty-handed.

Asif Hussain Sohail, one of the observers, stated that certain influencers and commercial traders, who have amassed a significant following on social media with thousands of followers and millions of views on their videos, are putting the lives of people at risk.

Several reels circulating on Instagram claim to showcase stores offering discounts of up to 90 per cent on clothing, laptops priced at Rs 4,000 or three for Rs 10,000, cars allegedly available for just Rs 26,000 under special promotions, mobile phones and other gadgets for Rs 2,000, as well as so-called ‘money hunts’ across the city.

“Following the viral success of the videos, the organisers seem to be unprepared for such a massive turnout, and failed to put adequate security measures in place, leading to an uncontrolled crowd.

Women and elderly people standing in the queue struggled even to breathe as the crowd swelled, ultimately causing a stampede and the withdrawal of offers. It is crucial for the public to recognise the manipulative tactics of the organisers and refrain from visiting the location,” emphasised Asif Hussain, and called for a decisive action against such practices.

According to the police, two main players are involved in such social media advertisements—the business enterprises promoting their products or services, and the social media platforms on which these advertisements are hosted. Through such videos, tens, hundreds, and sometimes even thousands of people converge at business establishments, often leading to stampede-like situations, traffic chaos, and disturbances to law and order.

A pre-owned car dealer in Nacharam went viral on social media after advertising cars at `26,000 each, claiming that 50 vehicles would be available under the offer on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26. However, the offer was cut short after the city police booked a case against the dealer for fraudulent advertisements on social media.

Lured by the attractive offer, a large number of people gathered outside the showroom, only to find that just 10 vehicles were available. As the crowd swelled and customers sought clarity on the availability of cars, the dealer failed to provide any explanation and eventually withdrew the offer.

The dealer was later booked for fraudulent advertisement, which led to chaos and public outrage at Nacharam.

Similarly, an electronics store in Dilsukhnagar triggered a stampede last month, after advertising laptops for just Rs 4,000 or three at Rs 10,000 for a limited time, leading to chaos in the queues.

After the videos went viral on social media, a stampede-like situation was reported; as people climbed on each other later police intervened to bring the situation under control.

A similar situation unfolded at Numaish after a video promoting Kashmiri clothing went viral, triggering a surge of people to the stall and resulting in chaos. The stall owner stated that while only 100 pieces of the particular dress were available, nearly 400 customers had gathered seeking the same garment.

Similarly, there are several such clothing stores that are offering 50 per cent to 90 per cent off on apparels. “Every week, stores at Edi Bazar, Khilwat Road, Baba Nagar and Tolichowki present this incredible deal, leading to a stampede of eager shoppers.

“Even before the store opens, a long line forms outside, with women, including the elderly, waiting to take advantage of these offers. However, the area has faced chaotic parking and traffic issues, with police officials seen managing both the traffic and the crowd at the store,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Shalibanda.